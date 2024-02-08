Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Dips in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹232.8 and closed at ₹231.7. The highest price during the day was ₹237.85, while the lowest was ₹228.75. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹80,592.36 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹243.3 and a low of ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 1,009,281 shares of BHEL were traded.

