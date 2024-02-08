Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 231.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 232.8 and closed at 231.7. The highest price during the day was 237.85, while the lowest was 228.75. BHEL has a market capitalization of 80,592.36 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 243.3 and a low of 66.3. On the BSE, a total of 1,009,281 shares of BHEL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹231.45, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹231.7

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is 231.45 with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -0.11. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹231.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 1,009,281 shares and closed at a price of 231.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!