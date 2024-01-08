Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) saw an open price of ₹195.65 and a close price of ₹195.05. The stock reached a high of ₹197.9 and a low of ₹192.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at ₹68,178.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,452,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.