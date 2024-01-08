Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 195.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) saw an open price of 195.65 and a close price of 195.05. The stock reached a high of 197.9 and a low of 192.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at 68,178.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 204.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,452,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹195.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the company had a total volume of 2,452,540 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 195.05.

