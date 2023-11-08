Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹130.1 and a close price of ₹130 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹130.75 and a low of ₹128.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at ₹44,883.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 605,778 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (+4.55%) & ₹2.7 (+1.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.85 (+5.56%) & ₹5.2 (+2.97%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Suzlon Energy 38.55 1.2 3.21 37.8 6.96 48083.75 Bharat Heavy Electricals 128.7 -0.2 -0.16 148.95 66.3 44814.16 Aia Engineering 3537.0 -16.7 -0.47 3840.45 2385.0 33361.11 Thermax 2899.2 23.05 0.8 3227.85 1830.35 32649.3 Voltas 822.8 9.0 1.11 933.5 737.6 27225.2

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹128.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹128.9 The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹128.8. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a small decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decline in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a minor negative movement for BHEL stock.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals had a low price of ₹128.9 and a high price of ₹130.25 for the current day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals November futures opened at 129.3 as against previous close of 129.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 129.15. The bid price stands at 129.35, with a bid quantity of 5250, while the offer price is 129.4, with an offer quantity of 5250. The open interest for BHEL is at 99828750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹128.9 The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹129.5. There has been a 0.47 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.7% 3 Months 32.27% 6 Months 62.41% YTD 62.82% 1 Year 70.01%

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.7, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹128.9 The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹129.7. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹130 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 605,778 shares and closed at a price of ₹130.