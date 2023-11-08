Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹130.1 and a close price of ₹130 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹130.75 and a low of ₹128.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at ₹44,883.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 605,778 shares on the BSE.
Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (+4.55%) & ₹2.7 (+1.89%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.85 (+5.56%) & ₹5.2 (+2.97%) respectively.
|Suzlon Energy
|38.55
|1.2
|3.21
|37.8
|6.96
|48083.75
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|128.7
|-0.2
|-0.16
|148.95
|66.3
|44814.16
|Aia Engineering
|3537.0
|-16.7
|-0.47
|3840.45
|2385.0
|33361.11
|Thermax
|2899.2
|23.05
|0.8
|3227.85
|1830.35
|32649.3
|Voltas
|822.8
|9.0
|1.11
|933.5
|737.6
|27225.2
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹128.8. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a small decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decline in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a minor negative movement for BHEL stock.
|1 Week
|6.7%
|3 Months
|32.27%
|6 Months
|62.41%
|YTD
|62.82%
|1 Year
|70.01%
