Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹130.1 and a close price of ₹130 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹130.75 and a low of ₹128.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at ₹44,883.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 605,778 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.