Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 128.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of 130.1 and a close price of 130 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 130.75 and a low of 128.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at 44,883.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 605,778 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals

Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.6 (+4.55%) & 2.7 (+1.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.85 (+5.56%) & 5.2 (+2.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Suzlon Energy38.551.23.2137.86.9648083.75
Bharat Heavy Electricals128.7-0.2-0.16148.9566.344814.16
Aia Engineering3537.0-16.7-0.473840.452385.033361.11
Thermax2899.223.050.83227.851830.3532649.3
Voltas822.89.01.11933.5737.627225.2
08 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹128.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹128.9

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 128.8. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a small decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decline in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a minor negative movement for BHEL stock.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals had a low price of 128.9 and a high price of 130.25 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals November futures opened at 129.3 as against previous close of 129.3

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 129.15. The bid price stands at 129.35, with a bid quantity of 5250, while the offer price is 129.4, with an offer quantity of 5250. The open interest for BHEL is at 99828750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹128.9

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 129.5. There has been a 0.47 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.7%
3 Months32.27%
6 Months62.41%
YTD62.82%
1 Year70.01%
08 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129.7, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹128.9

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 129.7. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹130 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 605,778 shares and closed at a price of 130.

