Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees stock gains

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹196.25 and closed at ₹195.8. The stock reached a high of ₹200 and a low of ₹193.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹67,952.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹204.95 and ₹66.3 respectively. The total volume of BHEL shares traded on the BSE was 2,331,580.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|41.69%
|6 Months
|113.98%
|YTD
|0.83%
|1 Year
|138.72%
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 2,331,580 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹195.8.
