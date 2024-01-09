Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 195.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 196.25 and closed at 195.8. The stock reached a high of 200 and a low of 193.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is 67,952.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 204.95 and 66.3 respectively. The total volume of BHEL shares traded on the BSE was 2,331,580.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹196.65, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹195.15

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 196.65. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.51%
3 Months41.69%
6 Months113.98%
YTD0.83%
1 Year138.72%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹195.15, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹195.8

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the price is 195.15 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹195.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 2,331,580 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 195.8.

