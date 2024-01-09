Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees stock gains

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹196.25 and closed at ₹195.8. The stock reached a high of ₹200 and a low of ₹193.45. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹67,952.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹204.95 and ₹66.3 respectively. The total volume of BHEL shares traded on the BSE was 2,331,580.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.