Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹129.85 and closed at ₹128.9. The stock experienced a high of ₹130.25 and a low of ₹124.8. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹43,630.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹148.95 and ₹66.3, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 925,709 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹125.3. It has experienced a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.6. This suggests that the stock has declined by 3.6 points.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 925,709 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
