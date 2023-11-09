Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 128.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 129.85 and closed at 128.9. The stock experienced a high of 130.25 and a low of 124.8. BHEL has a market capitalization of 43,630.25 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 148.95 and 66.3, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 925,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹125.3, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹128.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 125.3. It has experienced a percent change of -2.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.6. This suggests that the stock has declined by 3.6 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹128.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 925,709 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 128.9.

