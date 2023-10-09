Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 128.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 129.75 and closed at 127.25. The stock had a high of 129.8 and a low of 127.6. The market capitalization of BHEL is 44,901.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 148.95 and its 52-week low is 59.9. On the BSE, a total of 806,169 shares of BHEL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹126.2, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹128.95

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 126.2 with a percent change of -2.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.13% from its previous price. The net change is -2.75, indicating a decrease of 2.75 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest that BHEL stock has experienced a downward movement.

09 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹127.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹128.95

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 127.6, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of BHEL.

09 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹127.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 806,169. The closing price for the stock was 127.25.

