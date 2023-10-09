Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹129.75 and closed at ₹127.25. The stock had a high of ₹129.8 and a low of ₹127.6. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹44,901.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹148.95 and its 52-week low is ₹59.9. On the BSE, a total of 806,169 shares of BHEL were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹126.2 with a percent change of -2.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.13% from its previous price. The net change is -2.75, indicating a decrease of ₹2.75 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest that BHEL stock has experienced a downward movement.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹127.6, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of BHEL.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 806,169. The closing price for the stock was ₹127.25.
