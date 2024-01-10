Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹196.6 and closed at ₹195.15 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹199.2, while the lowest was ₹194.8. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹68,091.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹204.95, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. A total of 2,051,265 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
