Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 195.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 196.6 and closed at 195.15 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 199.2, while the lowest was 194.8. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 68,091.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 204.95, and the 52-week low is 66.3. A total of 2,051,265 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹195.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,051,265. The closing price for the stock was 195.15.

