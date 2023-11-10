Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹123.55 and closed at ₹125.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹127.4, while the low was ₹121.9. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹43,786.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,571,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.