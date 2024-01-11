Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) was ₹196, while the close price was ₹195.55. The stock reached a high of ₹201 and a low of ₹192 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently ₹69,501.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The trading volume on the BSE for BHEL was 2,293,222 shares.

