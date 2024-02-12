Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plunge in Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹236.75 and closed at ₹230.9. The stock had a high of ₹236.75 and a low of ₹217.4. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹79,234.35 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹243.3, while its 52-week low was ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,684 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) shows that the stock price is ₹223.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.85% resulting in a net change of -4.2. This indicates a decline in the value of BHEL shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|59.85%
|6 Months
|120.82%
|YTD
|17.57%
|1 Year
|198.04%
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹227.55. This represents a decrease of 1.45% in percentage change and a net change of -3.35. This implies that the stock price has declined by ₹3.35 from its previous value.
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 3,922,684 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹230.9.
