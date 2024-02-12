Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plunge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 227.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 236.75 and closed at 230.9. The stock had a high of 236.75 and a low of 217.4. BHEL has a market capitalization of 79,234.35 crore. Its 52-week high was 243.3, while its 52-week low was 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,684 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹223.35, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹227.55

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) shows that the stock price is 223.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.85% resulting in a net change of -4.2. This indicates a decline in the value of BHEL shares.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months59.85%
6 Months120.82%
YTD17.57%
1 Year198.04%
12 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹227.55, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹230.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 227.55. This represents a decrease of 1.45% in percentage change and a net change of -3.35. This implies that the stock price has declined by 3.35 from its previous value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹230.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 3,922,684 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 230.9.

