Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 197.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 201.25 and closed at 199.6. The stock had a high of 201.95 and a low of 196.8. The market capitalization of BHEL is 68,857.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 204.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for BHEL was 1,804,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals had a low price of 197.05 and a high price of 198.90 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹198, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹197.75

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 198, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% or 0.25 points. BHEL is a government-owned engineering and manufacturing company in India.

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months40.15%
6 Months115.41%
YTD2.17%
1 Year144.14%
12 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹197.75, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹199.6

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 197.75. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.85. Overall, these numbers suggest that BHEL stock has experienced a decline in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹199.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 1,804,567 shares. The closing price for the stock was 199.6.

