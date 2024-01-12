Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹201.25 and closed at ₹199.6. The stock had a high of ₹201.95 and a low of ₹196.8. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹68,857.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for BHEL was 1,804,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.