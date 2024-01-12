Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹201.25 and closed at ₹199.6. The stock had a high of ₹201.95 and a low of ₹196.8. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹68,857.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for BHEL was 1,804,567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹198, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% or 0.25 points. BHEL is a government-owned engineering and manufacturing company in India.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|40.15%
|6 Months
|115.41%
|YTD
|2.17%
|1 Year
|144.14%
