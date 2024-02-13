Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals, the stock opened at ₹227.7 and closed at ₹227.55. The high for the day was ₹230.2 and the low was ₹214.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75,317.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.3 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3,148,255 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹211.85 with a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.06% or a decrease of ₹4.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.9%
|3 Months
|45.04%
|6 Months
|112.87%
|YTD
|11.96%
|1 Year
|187.4%
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the stock price is ₹215.9. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, implying a decrease of ₹0.4 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,148,255. The closing price for the stock was ₹227.55.
