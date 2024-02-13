Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 216.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals, the stock opened at 227.7 and closed at 227.55. The high for the day was 230.2 and the low was 214.05. The market capitalization of the company is 75,317.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.3 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3,148,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹211.85, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹216.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 211.85 with a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.06% or a decrease of 4.45.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.9%
3 Months45.04%
6 Months112.87%
YTD11.96%
1 Year187.4%
13 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹215.9, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹216.3

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the stock price is 215.9. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, implying a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹227.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,148,255. The closing price for the stock was 227.55.

