Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹129.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹129.85 and a low of ₹128.55. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹44,918.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 158,934 shares were traded for BHEL.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
