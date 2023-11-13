Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 129 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 129.85 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 129.85 and a low of 128.55. BHEL has a market capitalization of 44,918.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. On the BSE, a total of 158,934 shares were traded for BHEL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹129, up 0% from yesterday's ₹129

As per the available data, the current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is 129. There has been no percentage change in the stock price, indicating no significant movement. The net change in the stock price is also zero, suggesting a stable market for BHEL shares at the moment.

13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹129 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 158,934 shares. The closing price for the stock was 129.

