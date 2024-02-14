Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 216.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 216.65 and closed at 216.3, with a high of 217.55 and a low of 201.5. The market capitalization for BHEL is 74,272.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.3 and the 52-week low is 66.3. On the BSE, a total of 3,179,289 shares were traded for BHEL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹216.3 on last trading day

The volume of shares traded for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE: BHEL) on the last day was 3,179,289. The closing price for the stock was 216.3.

