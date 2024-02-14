Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹216.65 and closed at ₹216.3, with a high of ₹217.55 and a low of ₹201.5. The market capitalization for BHEL is ₹74,272.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.3 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 3,179,289 shares were traded for BHEL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.