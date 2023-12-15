Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 181.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 181.25 and closed at 179.55. The stock reached a high of 184.2 and a low of 180.25 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 63,112.4 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 184.9, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares on this day was 1,694,885.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals December futures opened at 184.4 as against previous close of 182.7

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 184.4. The bid price stands at 184.95, while the offer price is 185.15. The stock has a bid quantity of 10500 and an offer quantity of 10500. The open interest for BHEL is 90163500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹184.7, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹181.25

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 184.7, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.9% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 3.45 per share.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months33.71%
6 Months114.55%
YTD129.04%
1 Year111.92%
15 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹184, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹181.25

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is currently priced at 184, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹179.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,694,885. The closing price for the day was 179.55.

