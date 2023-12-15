Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹181.25 and closed at ₹179.55. The stock reached a high of ₹184.2 and a low of ₹180.25 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹63,112.4 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹184.9, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares on this day was 1,694,885.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 184.4. The bid price stands at 184.95, while the offer price is 185.15. The stock has a bid quantity of 10500 and an offer quantity of 10500. The open interest for BHEL is 90163500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹184.7, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.9% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of ₹3.45 per share.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|33.71%
|6 Months
|114.55%
|YTD
|129.04%
|1 Year
|111.92%
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is currently priced at ₹184, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,694,885. The closing price for the day was ₹179.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!