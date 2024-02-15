Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 224.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 201.85 and closed at 213.3. The stock reached a high of 226 and a low of 201.85 during the trading day. BHEL has a market capitalization of 78,207.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 243.3, and the lowest price was 66.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,501,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹229.65, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹224.6

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 229.65 with a percent change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.25% from its previous value. The net change is 5.05, meaning that the stock has increased by 5.05. Overall, the stock price of BHEL has shown a positive trend.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹213.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,501,625 shares. The closing price for the stock was 213.3.

