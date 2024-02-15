Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹201.85 and closed at ₹213.3. The stock reached a high of ₹226 and a low of ₹201.85 during the trading day. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹78,207.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹243.3, and the lowest price was ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,501,625 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹229.65 with a percent change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.25% from its previous value. The net change is 5.05, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹5.05. Overall, the stock price of BHEL has shown a positive trend.
