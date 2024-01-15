Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹198.25 and a close price of ₹197.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹199.15 and a low of ₹195.6. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹68,387.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,074,998 shares.

