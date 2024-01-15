Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 197.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of 198.25 and a close price of 197.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 199.15 and a low of 195.6. The market capitalization of BHEL is 68,387.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 204.95 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,074,998 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹197.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 2,074,998 shares, with a closing price of 197.75.

