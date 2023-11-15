Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 5.89 %. The stock closed at 128.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 129 and closed at 128.95. The stock reached a high of 138 and a low of 128.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 47,547.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 5,644,397.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹128.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 5,644,397 shares and closed at a price of 128.95.

