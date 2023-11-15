Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹129 and closed at ₹128.95. The stock reached a high of ₹138 and a low of ₹128.9 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹47,547.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 5,644,397.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.