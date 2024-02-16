Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 224.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) was 227.2. The stock closed at 224.6. The highest price reached during the day was 233.25, while the lowest price was 224.85. The market capitalization of BHEL is 79,234.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.3, and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 12,396,266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹227.55, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹224.6

The current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is 227.55, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.31% and has gained 2.95 points.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹224.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), a total of 12,396,266 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 224.6.

