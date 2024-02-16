Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) was ₹227.2. The stock closed at ₹224.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹233.25, while the lowest price was ₹224.85. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹79,234.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.3, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 12,396,266 shares.

