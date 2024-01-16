Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹205.6 and closed at ₹196.4. The stock had a high of ₹205.6 and a low of ₹199.1 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹70,059.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 2,123,754.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals is ₹201.2, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 4.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.44% and has gained 4.8 points. This is a positive movement for the stock.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,123,754. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹196.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!