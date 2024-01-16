Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹205.6 and closed at ₹196.4. The stock had a high of ₹205.6 and a low of ₹199.1 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹70,059.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹204.95 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 2,123,754.

