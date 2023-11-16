Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹137.55 and closed at ₹136.55. The stock reached a high of ₹138.3 and a low of ₹135.35 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹47,808.73 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 2,279,428 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.66%
|3 Months
|37.32%
|6 Months
|67.05%
|YTD
|73.48%
|1 Year
|95.31%
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock shows that the stock price is ₹139.55, which represents a percent change of 1.64. The net change is 2.25.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 2,279,428 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for BHEL was ₹136.55.
