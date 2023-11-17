Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable day on the stock market, with an open and close price of ₹137.3. The high for the day was ₹140.8 and the low was ₹137.25. The company's market cap is at ₹48296.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹148.95 and a 52-week low of ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1525886 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹137.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 1,525,886 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹137.3.