Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 137.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable day on the stock market, with an open and close price of 137.3. The high for the day was 140.8 and the low was 137.25. The company's market cap is at 48296.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 148.95 and a 52-week low of 66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1525886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹137.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 1,525,886 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 137.3.

