Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees gains in trading today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹184 and closed at ₹181.25. The stock reached a high of ₹186.2 and a low of ₹181. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹63,199.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹186.2 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 2,593,924.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.74%
|3 Months
|35.03%
|6 Months
|109.28%
|YTD
|129.23%
|1 Year
|116.26%
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹181.8. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
The current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is ₹181.6, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that the stock has had a minimal change in value, increasing slightly.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,593,924. The closing price for the stock was ₹181.25.
