Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 202.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 200.8 and closed at 202.9. The stock reached a high of 213.2 and a low of 200.05 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at 71,956.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 205.6 and 66.3, respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 5,083,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹202.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 5,083,351 shares and closed at a price of 202.9.

