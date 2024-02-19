Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 227.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) closed at 227.55 on the last trading day with an open price of 228.5. The stock reached a high of 230.5 and a low of 224.9 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 78,642.4 crores, with a 52-week high of 243.3 and a 52-week low of 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 2,120,615 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹227.55 on last trading day

