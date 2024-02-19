Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) closed at ₹227.55 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹228.5. The stock reached a high of ₹230.5 and a low of ₹224.9 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹78,642.4 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹243.3 and a 52-week low of ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 2,120,615 shares on that day.

