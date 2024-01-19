Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹209.75 and a close price of ₹206.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹212.1 and a low of ₹196.4 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹73,645.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹213.2, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,453,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.