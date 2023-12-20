Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹187.5 and closed at ₹187.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹188.2 and a low of ₹182.45 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹64,313.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹188.2 and ₹66.3 respectively. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,616,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.