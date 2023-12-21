Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 172.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of 186.65 and a close price of 184.7 on the last day. The stock had a high of 190.45 and a low of 169.65. The market capitalization of BHEL is 59,908.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 188.2, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 2,779,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:26 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹177.05, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹172.05

Based on the current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock, the price is at 177.05 with a percent change of 2.91 and a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a price increase of 2.91% and a net increase of 5. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.

21 Dec 2023, 10:23 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of 166 and a high of 177.85 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals December futures opened at 169.0 as against previous close of 172.4

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 176.3 with a bid price of 176.3 and an offer price of 176.4. The bid quantity stands at 10500 while the offer quantity is at 5250. The open interest for BHEL is 76671000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹176, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹172.05

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 176, which is a 2.3% increase from the previous period. This represents a net change of 3.95.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.26%
3 Months31.85%
6 Months97.93%
YTD117.17%
1 Year104.76%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹172.05, down -6.85% from yesterday's ₹184.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 172.05. This represents a decrease of 6.85% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.65.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹184.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 2,779,116 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for BHEL was 184.7 per share.

