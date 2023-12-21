Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹186.65 and a close price of ₹184.7 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹190.45 and a low of ₹169.65. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹59,908.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹188.2, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 2,779,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.