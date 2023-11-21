Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 140.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) opened at 142.5 and closed at 141.85. The stock reached a high of 143.15 and a low of 139.85 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at 49,079.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 148.95 and the 52-week low is 66.3. A total of 1,682,948 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock had a low price of Rs. 137.2 and a high price of Rs. 141.75 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals November futures opened at 141.4 as against previous close of 141.1

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 139.85. The bid and offer prices are 139.75 and 139.95 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 42,000 and 5,250. The stock has a high open interest of 99,534,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹139.8, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹140.95

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 139.8 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and has a net decrease of 1.15 rupees.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.26%
3 Months38.69%
6 Months77.74%
YTD77.97%
1 Year99.22%
21 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹141.75, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹140.95

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 141.75, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to make a definitive statement about the overall performance of the stock.

21 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹141.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 1,682,948 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 141.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.