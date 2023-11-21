Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) opened at ₹142.5 and closed at ₹141.85. The stock reached a high of ₹143.15 and a low of ₹139.85 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is currently at ₹49,079.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹148.95 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. A total of 1,682,948 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 139.85. The bid and offer prices are 139.75 and 139.95 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 42,000 and 5,250. The stock has a high open interest of 99,534,750.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.26%
|3 Months
|38.69%
|6 Months
|77.74%
|YTD
|77.97%
|1 Year
|99.22%
