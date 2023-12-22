Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.85 %. The stock closed at 172.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 167 and closed at 172.05. The stock had a high of 181 and a low of 166. The market capitalization of BHEL is 62,816.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.45 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 3,582,277.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹180.4, up 4.85% from yesterday's ₹172.05

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently 180.4, representing a 4.85% increase. The net change in price is 8.35.

22 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹172.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 3,582,277 shares, with a closing price of 172.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.