Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.9 %. The stock closed at 231 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 232.35 and closed at 231. The stock's high was 232.35 and the low was 220.4. The market capitalization stood at 77,301.81 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was 243.3 and the 52-week low was 66.3. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,734,864.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹222, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹231

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is currently trading at 222, with a percent change of -3.9% and a net change of -9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹231 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the BSE, the volume was 1,734,864 shares with a closing price of 231.

