Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Slides in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹232.35 and closed at ₹231. The stock's high was ₹232.35 and the low was ₹220.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,301.81 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was ₹243.3 and the 52-week low was ₹66.3. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,734,864.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.