Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) saw an open price of ₹224.8 and a close price of ₹222.2. The stock reached a high of ₹225.55 and a low of ₹217.85. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹76,518.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,323,580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹219.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.1% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.45.
Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹35.35 (-4.97%) & ₹40.0 (-5.77%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-33.33%) & ₹0.1 (-33.33%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|219.75
|-2.45
|-1.1
|223.0
|66.3
|76518.34
|Suzlon Energy
|41.75
|-0.19
|-0.45
|45.7
|6.96
|52075.14
|Thermax
|3051.35
|-20.75
|-0.68
|3266.9
|1870.9
|34362.74
|Aia Engineering
|3665.5
|-41.3
|-1.11
|3845.0
|2385.0
|34573.13
|Voltas
|1028.35
|-22.4
|-2.13
|1067.95
|737.6
|34026.53
The low price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today was ₹217.85, while the high price reached ₹225.55.
Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently trading at a spot price of 219.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 219.5, while the offer price matches the spot price at 219.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,500 shares, and the bid quantity is at 5,250 shares. With an open interest of 60,784,500 shares, Bharat Heavy Electricals shows a strong market demand.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.13%
|3 Months
|61.95%
|6 Months
|135.19%
|YTD
|14.83%
|1 Year
|177.81%
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,323,580. The closing price of the stock was ₹222.2.
