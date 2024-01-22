Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹222.2 The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹219.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.1% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.45.

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹35.35 (-4.97%) & ₹40.0 (-5.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-33.33%) & ₹0.1 (-33.33%) respectively.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 219.75 -2.45 -1.1 223.0 66.3 76518.34 Suzlon Energy 41.75 -0.19 -0.45 45.7 6.96 52075.14 Thermax 3051.35 -20.75 -0.68 3266.9 1870.9 34362.74 Aia Engineering 3665.5 -41.3 -1.11 3845.0 2385.0 34573.13 Voltas 1028.35 -22.4 -2.13 1067.95 737.6 34026.53

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today was ₹217.85, while the high price reached ₹225.55.

Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 222.8 Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently trading at a spot price of 219.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 219.5, while the offer price matches the spot price at 219.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,500 shares, and the bid quantity is at 5,250 shares. With an open interest of 60,784,500 shares, Bharat Heavy Electricals shows a strong market demand.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 13.13% 3 Months 61.95% 6 Months 135.19% YTD 14.83% 1 Year 177.81%

