Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 222.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) saw an open price of 224.8 and a close price of 222.2. The stock reached a high of 225.55 and a low of 217.85. BHEL has a market capitalization of 76,518.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 223 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,323,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹222.2

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 219.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.1% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals

Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 35.35 (-4.97%) & 40.0 (-5.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.1 (-33.33%) & 0.1 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals219.75-2.45-1.1223.066.376518.34
Suzlon Energy41.75-0.19-0.4545.76.9652075.14
Thermax3051.35-20.75-0.683266.91870.934362.74
Aia Engineering3665.5-41.3-1.113845.02385.034573.13
Voltas1028.35-22.4-2.131067.95737.634026.53
22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹222.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 219.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.1% in its value, resulting in a net change of -2.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today was 217.85, while the high price reached 225.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 224.0 as against previous close of 222.8

Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently trading at a spot price of 219.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 219.5, while the offer price matches the spot price at 219.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,500 shares, and the bid quantity is at 5,250 shares. With an open interest of 60,784,500 shares, Bharat Heavy Electricals shows a strong market demand.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹222.2

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is currently priced at 219.75, with a 1.1% decrease in value. The net change is -2.45.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.13%
3 Months61.95%
6 Months135.19%
YTD14.83%
1 Year177.81%
22 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹222.2

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that its price is 219.75, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -2.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1%, resulting in a net decrease of 2.45.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹222.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,323,580. The closing price of the stock was 222.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.