Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹141.75 and a close price of ₹140.95. The stock had a high of ₹141.75 and a low of ₹136.4. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹48,627.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.95, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,952 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
22 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
