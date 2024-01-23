 Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Plunges in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Plunges in Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 219.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 221.85 and closed at 219.75. The stock's high and low for the day were both 221.85. BHEL has a market capitalization of 77,249.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 223 and its 52-week low is 66.3. On the BSE, a total of 9,509 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:26:49 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 219.9 as against previous close of 219.4

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 212.75. The bid price stands at 211.85, while the offer price is at 212.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 136,500 and a bid quantity of 10,500. Furthermore, the open interest for BHEL is 56,421,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:26:15 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today was 209.4, while the high price was 221.85.

23 Jan 2024, 11:11:50 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹212.75, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹219.75

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently 212.75, with a percent change of -3.19. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7, indicating a decrease of 7. Overall, the stock of BHEL has experienced a decline in value in the current trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 10:53:21 AM IST

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals

Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 29.0 (-28.04%) & 25.05 (-28.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.15 (+0.0%) & 0.15 (+50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:35:59 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹210.5, down -4.21% from yesterday's ₹219.75

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 210.5. There has been a negative percent change of -4.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, which means that the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock's performance is not favorable as it has experienced a significant decline.

23 Jan 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals210.05-9.7-4.41223.066.373140.74
Suzlon Energy41.55-0.2-0.4845.76.9651825.68
Aia Engineering3661.55-16.1-0.443845.02385.034535.88
Voltas1001.4-21.9-2.141067.95737.633134.8
Thermax3066.53.20.13266.91870.934533.35
23 Jan 2024, 10:23:09 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is 212.05 and the high is 221.85.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19:50 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:55:25 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:51:35 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹217, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹219.75

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that its price is 217, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% or 2.75.

23 Jan 2024, 09:37:47 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.19%
3 Months60.71%
6 Months132.54%
YTD13.54%
1 Year171.97%
23 Jan 2024, 09:12:36 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹219.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) trading, the volume of shares traded was 9509. The closing price of the stock was 219.75.

