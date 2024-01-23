Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Plunges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 219.9 as against previous close of 219.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 212.75. The bid price stands at 211.85, while the offer price is at 212.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 136,500 and a bid quantity of 10,500. Furthermore, the open interest for BHEL is 56,421,750.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today was ₹209.4, while the high price was ₹221.85.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹212.75, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹219.75 The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently ₹212.75, with a percent change of -3.19. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7, indicating a decrease of ₹7. Overall, the stock of BHEL has experienced a decline in value in the current trading session. Click here for Bharat Heavy Electricals Dividend

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹29.0 (-28.04%) & ₹25.05 (-28.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (+0.0%) & ₹0.15 (+50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹210.5, down -4.21% from yesterday's ₹219.75 The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹210.5. There has been a negative percent change of -4.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, which means that the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock's performance is not favorable as it has experienced a significant decline.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 210.05 -9.7 -4.41 223.0 66.3 73140.74 Suzlon Energy 41.55 -0.2 -0.48 45.7 6.96 51825.68 Aia Engineering 3661.55 -16.1 -0.44 3845.0 2385.0 34535.88 Voltas 1001.4 -21.9 -2.14 1067.95 737.6 33134.8 Thermax 3066.5 3.2 0.1 3266.9 1870.9 34533.35

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 9.19% 3 Months 60.71% 6 Months 132.54% YTD 13.54% 1 Year 171.97%