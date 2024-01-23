Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Plunges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹221.85 and closed at ₹219.75. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹221.85. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹77,249.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹223 and its 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 9,509 shares were traded.
Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹29.0 (-28.04%) & ₹25.05 (-28.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹180.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (+0.0%) & ₹0.15 (+50.0%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|210.05
|-9.7
|-4.41
|223.0
|66.3
|73140.74
|Suzlon Energy
|41.55
|-0.2
|-0.48
|45.7
|6.96
|51825.68
|Aia Engineering
|3661.55
|-16.1
|-0.44
|3845.0
|2385.0
|34535.88
|Voltas
|1001.4
|-21.9
|-2.14
|1067.95
|737.6
|33134.8
|Thermax
|3066.5
|3.2
|0.1
|3266.9
|1870.9
|34533.35
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.19%
|3 Months
|60.71%
|6 Months
|132.54%
|YTD
|13.54%
|1 Year
|171.97%
On the last day of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) trading, the volume of shares traded was 9509. The closing price of the stock was ₹219.75.
