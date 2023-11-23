Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable day of trading, with an open and close price of ₹139.65. The stock reached a high of ₹141.7 and a low of ₹139.3. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹49,166.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹148.95 and its 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the BSE, a total of 1,434,438 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.