Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 139.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable day of trading, with an open and close price of 139.65. The stock reached a high of 141.7 and a low of 139.3. BHEL has a market capitalization of 49,166.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 148.95 and its 52-week low is 66.3. On the BSE, a total of 1,434,438 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹139.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 1,434,438 shares and closed at a price of 139.65.

