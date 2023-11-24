Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 141.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 141.5 and closed at 141.2. The stock had a high of 144.2 and a low of 141.05. The market capitalization of BHEL is 49,706.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.95, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,046,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹142.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹141.2

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 142.75, which represents a 1.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.55.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹141.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a volume of 2,046,679 shares and closed at a price of 141.2.

