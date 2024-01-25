Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars on Positive Trading Day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹204.2 and closed at ₹203.1. The stock had a high of ₹211.4 and a low of ₹200.7. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹73,105.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 3,871,634.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.