Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 203.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 204.2 and closed at 203.1. The stock had a high of 211.4 and a low of 200.7. The market capitalization of BHEL is 73,105.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 223 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL shares was 3,871,634.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹209.95, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹203.1

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is currently priced at 209.95, showing a 3.37% increase in value. This equates to a net change of 6.85.

25 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹203.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals BSE had a trading volume of 3,871,634 shares, with a closing price of 203.1.

