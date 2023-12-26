Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees upward momentum in trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹181 and a close price of ₹180.4. The stock reached a high of ₹181.05 and a low of ₹175.95. The market capitalization of BHEL is 62067.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹190.45, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1083565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹180.7 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|33.05%
|6 Months
|110.63%
|YTD
|125.13%
|1 Year
|125.98%
The current data shows that the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹178.25. There has been a percentage change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of ₹2.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of BHEL has experienced a decline.
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 1,083,565 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹180.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!