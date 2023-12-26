Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 178.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of 181 and a close price of 180.4. The stock reached a high of 181.05 and a low of 175.95. The market capitalization of BHEL is 62067.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.45, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1083565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹180.7, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹178.25

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 180.7 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months33.05%
6 Months110.63%
YTD125.13%
1 Year125.98%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹178.25, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹180.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 178.25. There has been a percentage change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.15, indicating a decrease of 2.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of BHEL has experienced a decline.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹180.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 1,083,565 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 180.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.