Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹229.75 and closed at ₹228.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹233.7 and the low was ₹228.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,000.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹243.3 and ₹66.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,798,522 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.