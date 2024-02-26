Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 228.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 229.75 and closed at 228.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 233.7 and the low was 228.5. The market capitalization stood at 80,000.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 243.3 and 66.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,798,522 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹228.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 1,798,522 shares with a closing price of 228.55.

