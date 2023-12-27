Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 178.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 179.9 and closed at 178.25. The stock had a high of 184.25 and a low of 178.75. The market capitalization of BHEL is 63,460.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.45 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,822 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹182.25, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹178.25

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at 182.25, with a percent change of 2.24. This means that the stock has increased by 2.24% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4, indicating that it has increased by 4. Overall, BHEL's stock has shown a positive movement in the market.

27 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a trading volume of 2,119,822 shares. The closing price of the stock was 178.25.

