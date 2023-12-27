Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges: Trading on a High Note

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹179.9 and closed at ₹178.25. The stock had a high of ₹184.25 and a low of ₹178.75. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹63,460.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹190.45 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,822 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at ₹182.25, with a percent change of 2.24. This means that the stock has increased by 2.24% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4, indicating that it has increased by ₹4. Overall, BHEL's stock has shown a positive movement in the market.
