Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 227.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable trading day with an open and close price of 229.75. The stock reached a high of 232.15 and a low of 226.35. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 79,373.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.3 and the low is 66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,249,086 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹228.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹227.95

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is currently priced at 228.6 with a small increase in percent change of 0.29% and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹229.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 1249086 shares with a closing price of 229.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

