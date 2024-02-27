Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a stable trading day with an open and close price of ₹229.75. The stock reached a high of ₹232.15 and a low of ₹226.35. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹79,373.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹243.3 and the low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,249,086 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is currently priced at ₹228.6 with a small increase in percent change of 0.29% and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 1249086 shares with a closing price of ₹229.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
