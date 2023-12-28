Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 4.2 %. The stock closed at 182 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an opening price of 183.95 and a closing price of 182.25. The stock reached a high of 185.65 and a low of 180. The market capitalization of BHEL is 63,373.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 190.45, while the 52-week low was 66.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,598,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of 182.15 and a high of 190.55 on the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals December futures opened at 182.05 as against previous close of 182.1

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 187.3 with a bid price of INR 187.35 and an offer price of INR 187.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 5250 and a bid quantity of 5250. The open interest for BHEL is 14,227,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹189.65, up 4.2% from yesterday's ₹182

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 189.65. There has been a 4.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.2 percent, with a net increase of 7.65.

28 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.52%
3 Months31.6%
6 Months113.93%
YTD129.73%
1 Year134.17%
28 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹182.7, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹182

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 182.7, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or make any significant conclusions about the stock.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹182.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 1,598,550 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 182.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.