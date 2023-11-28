Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees positive trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹143.85 and closed at ₹142.75. The stock's high for the day was recorded at ₹155.3, while the low was ₹142.3. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹53,014.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also ₹155.3, and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,348,155 BHEL shares were traded.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of ₹151.55 and a high of ₹157.70 on the current day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 156.75. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 156.3, while the offer price stands at INR 156.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,500 and a bid quantity of 15,750. The open interest for BHEL is 49,203,000.
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹157.15. There has been a percent change of 3.22, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.33%
|3 Months
|42.28%
|6 Months
|92.84%
|YTD
|92.23%
|1 Year
|103.54%
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently ₹152.25. It has seen a 6.65% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has gained value and is performing well in the market.
On the last day of Bharat Heavy Electricals BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,348,155. The closing price of the shares was ₹142.75.
