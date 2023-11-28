Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 152.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 143.85 and closed at 142.75. The stock's high for the day was recorded at 155.3, while the low was 142.3. BHEL has a market capitalization of 53,014.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also 155.3, and the 52-week low is 66.3. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,348,155 BHEL shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of 151.55 and a high of 157.70 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals November futures opened at 152.0 as against previous close of 152.15

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 156.75. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 156.3, while the offer price stands at INR 156.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,500 and a bid quantity of 15,750. The open interest for BHEL is 49,203,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹157.15, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 157.15. There has been a percent change of 3.22, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

28 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.33%
3 Months42.28%
6 Months92.84%
YTD92.23%
1 Year103.54%
28 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹152.25, up 6.65% from yesterday's ₹142.75

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently 152.25. It has seen a 6.65% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has gained value and is performing well in the market.

28 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹142.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Bharat Heavy Electricals BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,348,155. The closing price of the shares was 142.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.