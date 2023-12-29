Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹182.7 and a close price of ₹182 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹193.9 and a low of ₹182.15. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹67,064.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹190.45 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 6,872,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.