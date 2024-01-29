 Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' Stock Surges in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' Stock Surges in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 219.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 211.35 and closed at 209.95. The stock reached a high of 220.65 and a low of 211.35. The market capitalization of BHEL is 76,587.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 223, while the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,206,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:21:59 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of 219.65 and a high of 223.10 today.

29 Jan 2024, 11:06:36 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹222.05, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹219.95

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 222.05. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in recent trading.

29 Jan 2024, 10:57:36 AM IST

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals

Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 230.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 14.1 (-0.35%) & 9.9 (-1.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.8 (-7.09%) & 4.25 (-5.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49:08 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals221.751.80.82223.066.377214.76
Suzlon Energy42.770.250.5945.76.9653347.39
Aia Engineering4090.0193.34.963984.02400.438577.03
Thermax3112.55-5.8-0.193266.91870.935051.94
Voltas1017.1511.951.191067.95737.633655.94
29 Jan 2024, 10:46:10 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹221.55, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹219.95

The current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is 221.55 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 10:32:32 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Heavy Electricals stock for today is 219.65, while the high price is 223.10.

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:06 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 222.25 as against previous close of 221.4

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 222.5. The bid price stands at 223.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 223.2. The offer quantity is 31,500, and the bid quantity is 15,750. The stock has an open interest of 83,669,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:54:23 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:49:51 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹222.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹219.95

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 222.2, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 2.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

29 Jan 2024, 09:48:19 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.65%
3 Months66.66%
6 Months112.46%
YTD13.61%
1 Year186.7%
29 Jan 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.95, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹209.95

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 219.95. There has been a 4.76% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 10. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value.

29 Jan 2024, 08:18:54 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹209.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,206,701. The closing price for the stock was 209.95.

