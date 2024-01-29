Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' Stock Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹211.35 and closed at ₹209.95. The stock reached a high of ₹220.65 and a low of ₹211.35. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹76,587.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223, while the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,206,701 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a low of ₹219.65 and a high of ₹223.10 today.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹222.05, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹219.95 The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹222.05. There has been a 0.95% increase in the stock price, with a net change of ₹2.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in recent trading.

Top active options for Bharat Heavy Electricals Top active call options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹14.1 (-0.35%) & ₹9.9 (-1.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Heavy Electricals at 29 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.8 (-7.09%) & ₹4.25 (-5.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 221.75 1.8 0.82 223.0 66.3 77214.76 Suzlon Energy 42.77 0.25 0.59 45.7 6.96 53347.39 Aia Engineering 4090.0 193.3 4.96 3984.0 2400.4 38577.03 Thermax 3112.55 -5.8 -0.19 3266.9 1870.9 35051.94 Voltas 1017.15 11.95 1.19 1067.95 737.6 33655.94

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price NSE Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹221.55, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹219.95 The current price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock is ₹221.55 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.

Bharat Heavy Electricals January futures opened at 222.25 as against previous close of 221.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 222.5. The bid price stands at 223.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 223.2. The offer quantity is 31,500, and the bid quantity is 15,750. The stock has an open interest of 83,669,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹222.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹219.95 The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹222.2, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 2.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.65% 3 Months 66.66% 6 Months 112.46% YTD 13.61% 1 Year 186.7%

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹219.95, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹209.95 The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹219.95. There has been a 4.76% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 10. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹209.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,206,701. The closing price for the stock was ₹209.95.