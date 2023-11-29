Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 152.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 152.85 and closed at 152.25. The stock had a high of 157.7 and a low of 151.55. The market capitalization of BHEL is 54,372.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 155.3 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,855,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals November futures opened at 160.25 as against previous close of 155.8

Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently trading at a spot price of 159.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 159.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 159.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,500, indicating the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. Meanwhile, the bid quantity is 5250, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals is 40,005,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹156.15, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 156.15 with a percent change of 2.56 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.56% and has gained 3.9 points. This indicates positive momentum for BHEL stock.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.71%
3 Months33.85%
6 Months90.19%
YTD97.03%
1 Year91.71%
29 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹156.15, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 156.15, with a percent change of 2.56. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.56% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.9, suggesting that the stock has risen by 3.9 units.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹152.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) recorded a volume of 3,855,384 shares with a closing price of 152.25.

