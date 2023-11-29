Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹152.85 and closed at ₹152.25. The stock had a high of ₹157.7 and a low of ₹151.55. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹54,372.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 3,855,384 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently trading at a spot price of 159.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 159.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 159.75. The offer quantity stands at 10,500, indicating the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. Meanwhile, the bid quantity is 5250, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals is 40,005,000.
The current data of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹156.15 with a percent change of 2.56 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.56% and has gained 3.9 points. This indicates positive momentum for BHEL stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.71%
|3 Months
|33.85%
|6 Months
|90.19%
|YTD
|97.03%
|1 Year
|91.71%
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹156.15, with a percent change of 2.56. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.56% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.9, suggesting that the stock has risen by 3.9 units.
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) recorded a volume of 3,855,384 shares with a closing price of ₹152.25.
