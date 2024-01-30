Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹221.45 and closed at ₹219.95. The stock had a high of ₹223.1 and a low of ₹219.65. BHEL's market capitalization is ₹77,075.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,863 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|3 Months
|63.39%
|6 Months
|112.69%
|YTD
|14.34%
|1 Year
|202.12%
The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is ₹221.35. The stock has experienced a 0.64% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.4. Based on this data, BHEL stock is showing positive momentum in the market.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 3,441,863 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹219.95.
