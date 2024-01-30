Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹221.45 and closed at ₹219.95. The stock had a high of ₹223.1 and a low of ₹219.65. BHEL's market capitalization is ₹77,075.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹223 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,863 shares on the BSE.

