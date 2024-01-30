Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 219.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 221.45 and closed at 219.95. The stock had a high of 223.1 and a low of 219.65. BHEL's market capitalization is 77,075.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 223 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,863 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months63.39%
6 Months112.69%
YTD14.34%
1 Year202.12%
30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹221.35, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹219.95

The current stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is 221.35. The stock has experienced a 0.64% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.4. Based on this data, BHEL stock is showing positive momentum in the market.

30 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹219.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 3,441,863 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 219.95.

