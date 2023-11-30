Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 165.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 160.55 and closed at 156.15. The stock had a high of 166 and a low of 158.3 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is 57,506.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 157.7 and the 52-week low is 66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,099 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹163.05, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹165.15

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 163.05, experiencing a percent change of -1.27. This translates to a net change of -2.1.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.23%
3 Months35.28%
6 Months101.53%
YTD108.4%
1 Year103.64%
30 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹165.15, up 5.76% from yesterday's ₹156.15

The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is 165.15, with a percent change of 5.76, and a net change of 9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.76% or 9. BHEL is an Indian public sector engineering and manufacturing company, specializing in power generation equipment. The increase in stock price suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may be optimistic about BHEL's prospects, which could be attributed to various factors such as improved financial performance, positive industry trends, or favorable government policies.However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and subject to fluctuations. Investors should conduct further research and analysis to make informed decisions about the investment potential of BHEL stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹156.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 5,175,099 shares and a closing price of 156.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.