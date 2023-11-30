Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Plummets

On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹160.55 and closed at ₹156.15. The stock had a high of ₹166 and a low of ₹158.3 during the day. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹57,506.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹157.7 and the 52-week low is ₹66.3. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,099 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹163.05, experiencing a percent change of -1.27. This translates to a net change of -2.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.23%
|3 Months
|35.28%
|6 Months
|101.53%
|YTD
|108.4%
|1 Year
|103.64%
The current data for Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) stock shows that the price is ₹165.15, with a percent change of 5.76, and a net change of 9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 5.76% or ₹9. BHEL is an Indian public sector engineering and manufacturing company, specializing in power generation equipment. The increase in stock price suggests that there is positive market sentiment towards the company. Investors may be optimistic about BHEL's prospects, which could be attributed to various factors such as improved financial performance, positive industry trends, or favorable government policies.However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and subject to fluctuations. Investors should conduct further research and analysis to make informed decisions about the investment potential of BHEL stock.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had a volume of 5,175,099 shares and a closing price of ₹156.15.
